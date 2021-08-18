UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Working With Int'l Community About Recognition Of Taliban Government

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and is working closely with the international community to get to the point of recognizing the government that emerges in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said here Tuesday.

"We have been working closely with the international community, including the United States and we will follow the lead of the international community in seeing how the situation evolves in Afghanistan," the Pakistani envoy said in an an interview with CBS news when asked if Pakistan would recognize the Taliban government.'' Ambassador Khan said the reports coming out of Kabul have indicated that the Taliban were listening to the international community and that he was sure the international community would also hold them to the promises and commitment they have been making about forming an inclusive government and upholding human rights.

He said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday and discussed with him how to bring peace to the Afghanistan.

Pakistan, he said, had all along been supportive of the peace process; it had played a key role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table because Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently maintained that there was no military solution to the conflict.

Ambassador Khan said Pakistan firmly believes that representation from all ethnic groups is vital for an inclusive government in Afghanistan to bring about sustainable peace.

Pakistan, he said, was ready to play its role in facilitating the peace process, as Islamabad's interest lies in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Regarding the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan has maintained that it has no favourites in Afghanistan, pointing out the major Afghan leaders are in Islamabad and meeting the Pakistani officials.

Replying to a question, the Pakistani envoy said that so far there was no influx of refugees that Islamabad had feared. Pakistan, he said, was now facilitating the evacuation of international NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and helping media persons, with the Pakistani embassy in Kabul was working round-the-clock to issue visas.

Highlighting Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts, Ambassador Khan said that it had successfully cleaned up all the tribal areas and fenced the border with Afghanistan to check cross-border movements of terrorists. Pakistan, he added, had time and again assured that its territory was not being used against Afghanistan or any other country.

He said that the hashtag 'sanctionpakistan' was floated from India and Afghanistan to malign Pakistan, pointing out that behind that move were people who were trying to scapegoat the country . He posed the question whether it would be appropriate to sanction Pakistan for supporting the Afghan Peace Process, and for eliminating the terror infrastructure from its soil, especially the dismantling of the Al-Qaeda network.

