Pakistani ambassador visits ByteDance; discuss ways to promote Pakistani products in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque paid a visit to ByteDance and discussed steps to enhance cooperation and strengthen Pakistan Pavilion on Douyin for promoting Pakistani products in the Chinese market.

The ambassador was received by the company's Department of China Public Affairs and Strategy.

He was briefed about the business operation of the company and its various products such as Douyin. ByteDance team acknowledged the active presence of Pakistani Embassy Beijing on its various social media platforms. Later, the ambassador was given a tour of the various facilities of the company.

During his interaction, Moin praised the tremendous growth of ByteDance in the short span of a decade and discussed ways and means to expand cultural cooperation and promote Pakistani products in the Chinese markets on Douyin.

ByteDance is a technology company with a strong presence in e-commerce and social media. Embassy's account on Douyin has over 100,000 followers and the promotional content of the Embassy is seen by millions of viewers.

Commercial Counselor Badar uz Zaman, Press and Cultural Attache Syda Saira Raza and other officials of the embassy were also present.