UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Ambassador Visits ByteDance; Discuss Ways To Promote Pakistani Products In China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pakistani ambassador visits ByteDance; discuss ways to promote Pakistani products in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque paid a visit to ByteDance and discussed steps to enhance cooperation and strengthen Pakistan Pavilion on Douyin for promoting Pakistani products in the Chinese market.

The ambassador was received by the company's Department of China Public Affairs and Strategy.

He was briefed about the business operation of the company and its various products such as Douyin. ByteDance team acknowledged the active presence of Pakistani Embassy Beijing on its various social media platforms. Later, the ambassador was given a tour of the various facilities of the company.

During his interaction, Moin praised the tremendous growth of ByteDance in the short span of a decade and discussed ways and means to expand cultural cooperation and promote Pakistani products in the Chinese markets on Douyin.

ByteDance is a technology company with a strong presence in e-commerce and social media. Embassy's account on Douyin has over 100,000 followers and the promotional content of the Embassy is seen by millions of viewers.

Commercial Counselor Badar uz Zaman, Press and Cultural Attache Syda Saira Raza and other officials of the embassy were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business China Social Media Company Visit Beijing Market Million

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

1 hour ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

2 hours ago
 Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is ..

Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake: SBP

2 hours ago
 OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision ..

OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Confer ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.