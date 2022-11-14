UrduPoint.com

Pakistani-American Activists To Meet Lawmakers To Lobby For More Funds For Flood-hit Pakistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A five-member delegation of a prominent political group of Pakistani-American activists as well as community members is set to meet Congressional leaders in Washington this week to make a case for additional funds for flood-battered Pakistan, especially in the rehabilitation and reconstructions phase, according to the delegation sources.

The delegation is led by Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC). Other members are: Dr Mahmood Alam, Faizan Haq, Asad Chaudhry and Imtiaz Rahi.

On Wednesday, they will meet Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Mendez, a Democrat; Lindsey Graham, a senior Republican Senator, and Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat.

APPAC, an active advocacy group, has been working hard in raising funds of the flood-affected people. It has also hired a lobbying firm to work for securing "substantial" funding for Pakistan to enable the country to deal with the huge devastation left behind by the climate-induced floods.

More than one third of Pakistan is under water and around 33 million people had been affected, with damages estimated at US$ 40 billion.

