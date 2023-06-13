Pakistani-American doctors donate $350,000 to help Turkish quake victims

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) ::The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) Monday donated $350,000 for the rehabilitation and construction of houses for the earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan.

Accompanied by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, the APPNA delegation visited the Embassy of Turkey in Washington DC and handed over the contribution made by Pakistani doctors to the Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan.

The delegation, headed by APPNA President Dr. Arshad Rehan, included Dr. Rasheed Piracha, Dr. Attiq Samdani, Dr. Tayyab Rana, Dr. Rashid Hanif, and Dr. Irfan Suleman.

APPNA's Treasurer Dr Tayyab Rana presented the cheque to Ambassador Mercan..

Ambassador Masood Khan, speaking on the occasion, stated that when the earthquake struck Turkiye in February, it had also hit Pakistan because "Turkiye is our second home and foreign motherland." The Pakistani envoy said that APPNA, a body of 3,500 members, representing nearly 20,000 doctors serving in the United States as well as Canada, felt the pain of their brothers and sisters in Turkiye, and were able to raise $350,000 within an hour.

Mercan, the Turkish envoy, thanked Ambassador Masood Khan and APPNA leadership for their sentiments and generous contribution that clearly reflected the attachment of the people of Pakistan to Turkiye and its people.

On his part, APPNA President Dr. Arshad Rehan highlighted the strong bonds existing between the people of two countries and said that the Pakistani community in United States was deeply saddened when the devastation struck the people of Turkiye. He said that the APPNA offered every possible medical assistance to the calamity-stricken people.

Senior member and former President APPNA, Dr. Rasheed Piracha, speaking on the occasion, recalled cherished memories of his trip to Turkiye adding that "the bonds between our people have been there for years and they will continue forever." Dr. Rehan also invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Ambassador to attend APPNA's Summer Convention which would be held in Dallas, Texas, in July.

Reciprocating warm sentiments of Ambassador Khan and the APPNA delegation, the Turkish ambassador acknowledged the contribution made by the Pakistani community, and especially organizations like APPNA.