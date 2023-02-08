UrduPoint.com

Pakistani-American Police Officer Dies After Being Shot In Robbery While Off Duty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Pakistani-American police officer dies after being shot in robbery while off duty

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A Pakistan-American officer of New York police, who was shot in the head Saturday while off duty has died, the City's police commissioner said Tuesday night.

The officer, Adeed Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the New York Police Department (NYPD), had been hospitalized in Brooklyn for three days since the shooting on Saturday night. He was married and the father of two young children.

"Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our great city," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "Officer Fayaz was shot Saturday night and he tragically succumbed to his injuries today. Our department deeply mourns his passing, and his family and loved ones are in our prayers." A 38-year-old New York City man, Randy Jones, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting, authorities said at a news conference.

There are about 500 police officers of Pakistani origin serving NYPD.

Fayaz had been in contact with a man selling a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace for $24,000, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The officer and his brother-in-law on Saturday met the man, who jokingly asked whether they were carrying a gun, to which both men responded no, Essig said.

"At this time, our perpetrator grabs (Fayaz) in a headlock, points the gun at his head, and demands the money," Essig said.

When Fayaz said he didn't have the money, the man pointed the gun at the brother-in-law, according to Essig.

"Officer Fayaz was able to break free, at which time the man fired, striking him in the head," Essig said. "As (the suspect) flees, he continues to fire towards both the officer and his brother-in-law." The brother-in-law took a gun from Fayaz's hip and fired at least six times, according to Essig. The assailant drove from the scene. Dashboard camera video from the brother-in-law's vehicle helped detectives identify the car the assailant fled in, he added.

The assailant reportedly had led both the officer and his brother-in-law down an alley where the shooting took place. There were no cameras in the alley.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Police Facebook Married Vehicle Car Died Young Honda Man New York Money Family From

Recent Stories

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

11 minutes ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

9 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.