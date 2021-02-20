Pakistani-American scholar Agha Saeed passes away in California

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Dr. Agha Saeed, a noted Pakistani-American scholar, an author and an expert on Kashmir and Palestine, passed away on Friday in Monterey, California, according to his family. He was 73.

The cause of Prof's Saeed's death was stated to be coronavirus. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Dr. Saeed, who was born in Quetta, was an author, political philosopher, social scientist, a statesman, scholar activist and a leader of the American Muslim community.

A graduate in Political Science from the Punjab University, Dr. Saeed earned his MA and PhD from the University of California at Berkeley. He was also an exchange scholar at the John F. Kennedy school of Government at Harvard University.

In a statement, prominent Kashmir leader Ghulam Nabi Fai mourned Dr.

Saeed's death, saying the American-Muslim Community had lost an iconic leader.

"He was an institution by himself," Dr. Fai said of the departed soul.

"A great friend of voiceless people, he was a fearless advocate of human rights and human dignity," he said in a statement. "Dr. Saeed was the Founder and Chairman of American Muslim Alliance and founding President of the Pakistan- American Democratic Forum, founding coordinator of the American Muslim Task Force on Civil Rights and Elections and Coordinator, California Civil Rights Alliance and Founding Chair of the American Muslim Political Coordination Council.

In addition, Dr Saeed was the producer/host of Global Forum tv that focused on examining major world issues from a Muslim perspective.