Pakistani-Americans accord enthusiastic welcome to PM Khan on arrival in D.C.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistani-Americans braved out sweltering heat on Saturday to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrived in Washington D.C.

Hundreds of members of the community belonging to Washington metro area and other states came to the U.S. capital and lined up along Massachusetts Avenue near Pakistan House, where the prime minister is staying during the visit.

"We are so excited that our leader is here. Pakistani-Americans are here to show their love for him," Johny Bashir, a Virginia-based PTI enthusiast said, as people waved Pakistani and American flags to express their support for the visit.

"I am so happy as a Pakistani-American that PM Khan is here.

I am sure he will bridge disconnects between the two countries and bring them together in a strong bond of friendship," Imran Butt another Virginia-based supporter of the Pakistani leader.

Saadat Rana, a Woodbridge-based businessman, said the community is waiting anxiously to listen to Prime Minister Khan when addresses them at Capital Arena.

"We are so happy and believe that the visit will be historic in fostering close relations and creating understanding between peoples of two countries," he said.

"We take pride in the fact that Pakistan has a dignified prime minister now. And the expatriate business community looks forward to investing in Pakistan, " Imran Igra, a New York-based entrepreneur who drove to D.C. for the visit, said.

The followers of prime minister also danced and chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans to the traditional tunes of drumbeat as they defied close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit temperature.

A rally over 100 cars followed the prime minister from Dulles Airport to Washington D.C. to greet the leader and express their appreciation for his commitment to Pakistan's progress.

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Capital Arena on Sunday to listen to PM Khan who will speak his government's policies geared toward making a Naya Pakistan with equal opportunity for all.

The July 22 talks with the U.S. president will mark an effort by the two leaders to repair the ties and expand bilateral cooperation on trade and investment as well work toward peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular.

A U,S. official said the White House invitation to Pakistan represents Washington's willingness to repair US-Pakistan ties and rebuilding an enduring partnership if Islamabad continues its counter terrorism cooperation, according to a U.S. official.

The Pakistani delegation includes Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief.

The talks between President Trump and PM Imran Khan – their first ever face-to-face interaction – follows Pakistan's facilitation of U.S. attempt for a political solution to Afghanistan war.

President Trump will warmly welcome the Pakistani leader in his Oval Office for talks which will then extend to a working luncheon to be attended by Cabinet members and senior Pentagon leaders.