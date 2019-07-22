WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A large crowd of Pakistani-Americans on Sunday gathered at Washington's Capital Arena to listen to Prime Minister Imran Khan, waving Pakistani flags and chanting in anticipation of his address.

Coming from several states, people queued outside the Arena to get inside in a show of support for Imran Khan's policies and vision of a Naya Pakistan.

Singer Salman Ahmed sang some pupular numbers to the applause of excited crowd.

In their comments, Pakistani Americans said they were happy that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to address them directly.

They hoped for a big boost in the country's image.