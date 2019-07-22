UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Americans Converge On Capital Arena For PM's Address

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Pakistani Americans converge on Capital Arena for PM's address

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A large crowd of Pakistani-Americans on Sunday gathered at Washington's Capital Arena to listen to Prime Minister Imran Khan, waving Pakistani flags and chanting in anticipation of his address.

Coming from several states, people queued outside the Arena to get inside in a show of support for Imran Khan's policies and vision of a Naya Pakistan.

Singer Salman Ahmed sang some pupular numbers to the applause of excited crowd.

In their comments, Pakistani Americans said they were happy that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to address them directly.

They hoped for a big boost in the country's image.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Washington Naya Pakistan Sunday From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s top real estate internet platform lau ..

2 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World Champions b ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

4 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

5 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

6 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.