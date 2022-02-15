Pakistani athlete praises modern facilities at Beijing Olympic Village

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani athlete Muhammad Karim has appreciated the world-class services, facilities, and hospitality at the Olympic Village, Yanqing, Beijing.

Muhammad Karim said that Beijing Winter Olympics have tremendous administrative standards in all kinds of sectors and he is enjoying all these facilities and services here.

"All that I have experienced here like food, ski facilities, and other services, they are more than world-class", Pakistani athlete told CEN.

He informed that the infrastructure, chairlifts, and other amenities are touching the highest level in the world.

Karim already participated in two Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and Pyeongchang, South Korea, and joined in many international events and training, has vast international experience. We can build such facilities for Winter sports in Pakistan because we have mountains, cold weather and we have the manpower.

If we can't do it at the World Olympics level, we can do it at least Asian level, and to achieve it we must try to do it.", Muhammad Karim stated.

The Olympics Village is a one-stop destination for athletes and officials where they can enjoy various services during their stay here and can also experience Chinese Culture and tradition.

Muhammad Karim from Naltar, a village in Gilgit-Baltistan is the only Pakistani skier to have participated in Beijing Winter Olympics, while he will take to the slopes on 16th February in the Yanging District at the China National Alpine Skiing Center.

It is worth mentioning that 26-year-old Muhammad Karim is a young Alpine skier who started skiing at the age of four under the guidance of his father and elder brother, despite the lack of facilities in this sport.