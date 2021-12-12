UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Athletes To Participate In Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Pakistani athletes to participate in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani athletes are all set to participate in the Olympics Winter Games scheduled to be held in Beijing, China from February 4 to February 20 next year.

The sports minister along with president and secretary general of Pakistan Olympic Committee are also likely to attend the games.

This would be Pakistan's fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics and the athletes are working hard to win the first medals for their country in Olympics Games, according to official sources here on Sunday.

A male and female are participating in cross-country skiing while a skier will take part in Alpine skiing.

In a message, President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Arif Hasan said. "I think Beijing Olympics are going to be a fantastic opportunity for the athletes not only as far as the performance is concerned but also to get to know each, to work with each other, to understand each other and to contribute towards developing a more harmonious atmosphere as far as the world is concerned.

" The 24th Olympics Games also known as Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted by the Chinese capital Beijing.

After the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the Winter Olympics would be organised in the same city, making Beijing the first dual Olympic city in history.

For the first time, the Winter Olympics will be hosted by a city that previously hosted the Summer Olympics; four existing indoor venues that were originally constructed for the 2008 Games, as well as the Beijing National Stadium (which will host the opening and closing ceremonies), will be used.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports China Beijing Male Same Alpine February Sunday Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

9 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

10 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

10 hours ago
 F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dh ..

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.