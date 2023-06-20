Pakistani beef export to China to drive related industrial development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :"The export of Pakistani beef to China is expected to increase Pakistan's foreign exchange income and drive the development of its related industries, including breeding and processing," said Dr. Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

Commenting on the benefit of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) granting Pakistani heated beef access to the Chinese market, he said in recent years, China's beef imports had shown rapid growth driven by the upgraded consumption of Chinese residents.

"Due to its proximity to China, the logistics and transportation costs of Pakistan's beef to be exported can be reduced considerably. The heat-treated beef is expected to open up segmented markets such as snacks and pre-made dishes," he added.

Citing the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday that the cattle stock of Pakistan in FY 2022-23 was estimated to be 55.5 million and buffalo stock 45 million, and the beef production was projected to reach 2.544 million tons.

During the same period, Pakistan's export of meat and meat preparation was expected to reach $302 million with a quantity of 69,072 tons, it added.

The figures, CEN said, showed that Pakistan had huge potential to be tapped in the export of meat and its products, including beef.

To promote more exports of Pakistani beef to China, Dr Gu pointed out the need to speed up the construction of foot-and-mouth disease-free zones in Pakistan.

"Although Pakistan's animal husbandry sector is not underdeveloped, it still needs advanced technologies for industrial upgrading and extension of the industrial chain.

"China has rich experience in forage cultivation, cattle breeding, cattle farm construction and management, waste treatment and utilization, veterinary drugs and animal vaccines, beef treatment and processing, meat product storage and refrigerated transportation, etc," Dr Gu added.

"Both sides can introduce Chinese advanced technology and equipment to Pakistan in the production of meat products that meet Chinese and international standards." In November, 2021, China and Pakistan signed five protocols on agricultural products exported to China, including onions, buffalo embryos, Rhodes grass, fresh cherries and heated beef. The two countries are currently conducting risk analysis on the exports of agricultural products such as dried chillies, potatoes and dairy products to China.