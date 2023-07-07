Pakistani brands attract visitors at Western China International Fair

BEIJING, Jul. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A wide array of made-in-Pakistan products such as carpets, shawls and high-end jade handicrafts attracted visitors at the 19th Western China International Fair held in Chengdu, China from Jun 29 to Jul 3.

Muhammad Kamil, a Pakistani exhibitor, is not new to the fair. During the five-day fair, he was impressed by the incessant flow of visitors lingering at his booth.

Post-pandemic, the dynamism is all back. Visitors are showing a growing interest in products from Pakistan, especially the crafts made of jade and stone, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

This year, I have witnessed and participated in several fairs and expos held in China.

They have enabled more Pakistani products to be available to Chinese consumers, he added.

The 36-square-kilometre Pakistan Pavilion is part of the Belt and Road International Cooperation Pavilion that was been set up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BRI.

As the first national-level major exhibition held in western China this year, the fair attracts the participation of more than 3,500 enterprises from 56 countries and regions, as well as over 60,000 honoured guests and merchants online and offline.

A total of 700,000 people visited the fair either physically or virtually.