BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistani businessmen could learn from the Chinese practice and experience of live broadcast business to sell their products during the COVID-19 pandemic period, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, senior fellow of the Charhar Institute said.

During the pandemic period, China's live broadcast business has developed rapidly and selling products through direct broadcast has become a new trend. Currently, with the spread of the pandemic, "I feel that China's practice and experience could be a reference to our Pakistani friends", he said in a statement published by China Economic Net (CEN) here.

Live broadcast business enables the network platforms to find a new track, while providing a new stage for various enterprises. With strong affinity, interaction and consumption promotion, live broadcast with commodities has even become the key to the recovery of some industries, so that clothing, food, housing, transportation, entertainment and other industries seriously affected by the pandemic have seen new opportunities.

Some local governments are promoting the integrated development of live broadcast with professional wholesale markets and traditional business enterprises, and actively developing a new mode of "online + offline consumption".

Recently, relevant departments of the Chinese government introduced the situation of e-commerce in promoting consumption and economic recovery. An official from Ministry of Commerce said that the government is looking for ways to invigorate the consumer market and guide all localities to carry out a series of online promotion activities according to local conditions.

According to the data of the National Bureau of Statistics, the scale of online retail sales in the first quarter this year was basically the same as that of the same period last year, and the online retail sales of commodities increased by 5.

9%, indicating that the promotion effect on online retail for consumption has been further improved.

Live broadcast with products refers to a new service mode that uses live broadcast technology to display products in close range, consult and reply, and guide shopping through internet platforms, or department stores opening their own live broadcast rooms, or professional anchors gathering to promote.

Live broadcast with merchandises emerged in China in October last year, and this year, the outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated the development of live broadcast with merchandises, real estate sales, students' classes, farmers selling agricultural products, academic seminars, etc. are all online. So, we may say that 2020 is the first year of omni-channel live broadcast business.

According to the big data monitoring of the Ministry of Commerce, in the first quarter of this year, there were more than 4 million live broadcasts nationwide.

The sales volume of live broadcast is amazing. On the evening of May 1 this year, CCTV and Gome jointly launched a three-hour live retail sale, setting a record of 530-million-yuan business.

In order to standardize online business, after investigation and in-depth study, China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) has asked a professional committee under CGCC to take the lead in drafting and formulating relevant documents. This will be the first national standard for the online business industry and will be released and implemented soon.