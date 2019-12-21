UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani China Construction Employees Win Awards In Workers' Games In Wuhan, China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:40 AM

Pakistani China Construction employees win awards in Workers' Games in Wuhan, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani employees of the China Construction, builder of Pakistan Motorway (PKM) Project, won the admission best award and sports ethics award in Workers' Games held at Wuhan University of Technology.

Nine Pakistanis participated in the games and took part in running, throwing shots, lightning column war and other events of the games.

During the competition, they also deeply admired respect from people of China to their Pakistani friends, said a report of China Economic Net published on Saturday.

Accompanied by colleagues from the China Construction Third Bureau, they also visited the Wuhan subway, the Hubei Museum, toured the East Lake and also tasted snacks at Hubu Lane and besides watching the Yangtze River night light show.

The Pakistani employees were highly impressed with the trip to China, and after returning home, everyone shared his experiences and feelings.

Talking about their visit to China, they said China is a world historical and cultural center, with more than 5,000 years of ancient history. It kept world-renowned and impressive cultural essence and historical sites.

The amalgamation of a number of people from different nationalities, a variety of Chinese clothes and different languages portray China's image in more colorful and interesting way.

As Pakistanis, they also felt an emotional attachment to China. It could be said that "Pak-China friendship " is higher than the mountains, deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey", the group members commented after their visit.

It seems that all Chinese friends knew that Pakistan is China's "iron brothers" and they feel sincere respect and friendship from their Chinese brothers and sisters.

In an interview, Pakistani employees stated that China Construction is the world's largest engineering contractor with operating performance in more than 100 countries and regions at home and abroad.

M-5 motorway is the largest transportation infrastructure project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor undertaken by China Construction.

Xiao Hua, Chairman China Construction Pakistan Co., Ltd. stated that in the course of implementing the project, China Construction always adhered to the principle of openness, and strove to bring more people and more social forces to coexist in variety of ways and methods.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Sports Motorway China Visit Wuhan All From Best

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 December 2019

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

11 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

11 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

11 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.