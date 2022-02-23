UrduPoint.com

'Pakistani, Chinese IT Enterprises Should Explore Cooperation': Consul General, Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider said that it was imperative for ICT enterprises from Pakistan and China to explore different areas of cooperation particularly the outsourcing of ICT services from Pakistan to China.

ICT is one of the fastest growing sectors in China and Shanghai is the heart of China when it comes to ICT and digital technology. ICT is also one of the fastest growing sectors in Pakistan as well, he said in his welcome remarks in a webinar on outsourcing ICT talent from Pakistan programme.

The Consul General said that in recent years, trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China have developed greatly, especially in 2021 when the bilateral trade volume reached an all-time high.

He believed the deliberations made during this webinar would lay a very secure foundation for further cooperation between the enterprises of the two countries, CEN reported.

On the occasion, Ms. Anna Li, Secretary General of Software Business Union of Shanghai, underlined that the global digital transformation has become a main trend, and various countries and regions have put forward digital strategies, such as 'Digital Pakistan' and so on.

With the spread of the global epidemic and the accelerated pace of digital transformation in various countries, countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative route have a strong demand for development, resulting in a variety of digital business needs and a large number of cooperation opportunities.

Strengthening cooperation with countries and regions along the BRI route will help enterprises gain business opportunities as well as high-tech, multilingual and low-cost high-quality human resources, she concluded.

The webinar was co-organized by Consulate General of Pakistan Shanghai, Software Business Union of Shanghai, Shanghai Software Industry Association and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. Around 20 Pakistani IT companies and five Chinese IT companies pitched their services to each other.

>