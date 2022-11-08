UrduPoint.com

Pakistani, Chinese Students Attend Training Course At USTB

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Pakistani, Chinese students attend training course at USTB

BEIJING, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :As part of a training course, 16 kinds of advanced scientific research equipment were introduced to a group of Pakistani and Chinese students at the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB).

"It is quite rare for us students to be able to see these advanced devices up close. The activity has deepened my knowledge in the materials science field," said Muhammad Zeeshan Naeem, a Pakistani PhD student at USTB.

The activity was part of the "China-Pakistan Youth Forum for People-to-People Exchanges on Science" held in Beijing, jointly hosted by the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange under the Ministry of education of China and the USTB.

The forum was held to advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through scientific and technological innovation, and youth exchange.

It attracted more than 100 representatives from 19 Chinese and Pakistani universities and other educational and scientific sectors, who exchanged views on the promotion of youth exchanges and development, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation, and the role of youth in the Belt and Road.

USTB began to recruit Pakistani students in 1977 and has cultivated 226 Pakistani students so far, according to Yang Renshu, president of USTB. The majority of them have devoted themselves to the construction of the CPEC and exchanges on science and technology and culture between the two sides.

Muhammad Arif Mughal, a Pakistani teacher at the Institute of Artificial Intelligence at USTB, has been in Beijing for more than 10 years.

"I'm a beneficiary of the Belt and Road, and the construction of CPEC has brought great changes to my hometown," said Mughal.

Du Kewei, director of the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange, said young people play an important role in China-Pakistan people-to-people exchanges and the bilateral relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Education China Student Road CPEC Young Beijing From

Recent Stories

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassin ..

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

2 hours ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

11 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.