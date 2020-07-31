Pakistani community celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistani community living in the Chinese capital and other parts of China celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor on Friday.

Senior Pakistani diplomats and officials based in the Chinese capital, businessmen, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at Pakistan Embassy mosque.

Local Muslims, businessmen, workers and students from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, Malaysia, and Bangladesh also offered Eid prayers.

Later, faithful slaughtered animals at the designated places and distributed meat among their relatives and friends.

They also visited relatives and friends and shared Eid greetings and best wishes to each other through text messages.

Muslims in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Gansu and Qinghai provinces as well as other parts of the country also celebrated the Eid festival. The emphasis was on family reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing new clothes.

China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more than 10 ethnic minorities. The largest group is the Hui minority, which largely hails from northwest China's Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions.