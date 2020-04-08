Pakistani community donates masks, protective suits to help fight Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The members of Pakistani community in China have donated medical supplies including masks, protective suits and hand sanitizers to help the concerned authorities combat novel coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

A number of Pakistani traders and businessmen have so far donated masks, protective suits and hand sanitizers amounting to approximately RMB 70,000, Muhammad Sabir Jan, a Pakistani businessman who is collecting donations informed on Wednesday.

The medical supplies included 2,000 N95 masks, 2,500 Pec masks were donated by China-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, Sawuat Surgical Beijing, Huairou Dietrich Tanghekou Town Government Yun Bin and Huang Zhihao Bona Hingye Beijing Culture Development etc.

He informed that Muhammad Ameen Nathani, a Pakistani Trader in the Chinese city of Yiwu has also donated 10,000 N95 masks and 3,000 isolation dresses for Edhi Foundation, Karachi.

Sami Iqbal, a Pakistani student at Southeast University Nanjing has arranged 7,000 mask, five protective suits, 2,500 gloves, 50 hand sanitizers, 100 soaps, 50 goggles, 30 alcohol surface cleaners to help fight against the virus in Pakistan.

All these supplies have been handed over to Pakistan Embassy Beijing, and Pakistan Consulate Chengdu for onward transportation to concerned authorities in Pakistan, he said.