Pakistani Community Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris In Keqiao, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:50 PM

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistani community on Sunday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and thanked the Chinese government for extending support to the Kashmir issue at a meeting held at Keqiao, a district of the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang province, China.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, President, Pakistani Community, Keqiao, Abdullah Afridi said the Chinese government had a clear stand on Kashmir issue and it always support their just cause.

He said business community would continue to highlight Kashmir issue and assured to continue moral support of Kashmiris who were demanding their right to self determination.

He also welcomed the executive members of the community as well as representatives from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and four provinces of Pakistan.

Imam Farooqi offered special prayers for the unity of entire Muslim Ummah as well as the independence of Kashmiris.

It may be mentioned here that a large number of Pakistani community comprising businessmen and traders were living in Keqiao, one of the largest textile production bases on the Chinese mainland with about 10,000 relevant enterprises producing all kinds of textile products.

More than three million tons of chemical fibers are produced in Keqiao, in addition to 16.5 billion meters of printed and dyed fabrics and more than 200 million garment items.

