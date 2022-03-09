BEIJING, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistani women based in China have lauded empowerment of Chinese women and their contributions in different fields.

"We have the great pleasure of celebrating International Women's Day here because China attaches great importance to the protection of women's rights. We should also acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields, said Pakistani women Syeda Saira Raza, and Soufia Badar based in China.

Syeda Saira Raza, Press & Culture Attache from Pakistan Embassy in Beijing told China Economic Net (CEN) that Pakistani women are delighted to celebrate International Women's Day, as well as their achievements, progress, and contributions towards building a better society.

"Our hope and aspiration are to try our best to attain the unattainable. We shall go for a gender-equal world for a sustainable tomorrow," Saira stated.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year to provide a chance to unite and recognize the outstanding contributions of women around the globe.

"I have been in China for almost one1 and a half years. I have met Chinese women from different walks of life; I am simply impressed by their confidence, hard work, and determination to contribute to the betterment of the society and overall, their country. I observed both Pakistani and Chinese women, and I saw their similarities of commitment, hard work with a positive mindset to fulfill their dreams and achievements", the Press & Culture Attache mentioned.

She wished great success to all the women of the world to keep on progressing and keep on contributing to a better future.

Soufia Badar, an entrepreneur based in China for the last 4 years said that Pakistani women should be empowered as Chinese women because Chinese women are working in all kinds of areas but Pakistani women usually prefer teaching & medical sectors.

"I'm really impressed by Chinese women who are working hard, especially they are good in technical fields where our women are left much behind. I saw Chinese women were driving heavy transport, doing labor work, and being good entrepreneurs", she said.

Sara Afzal affiliated with China Media Group said that there is a conducive environment for women here because Chinese society has a very positive attitude towards women and the proportion of participation of women in China is very high in all aspects of life.

"We have seen Chinese women pursuing their dreams in space and going for equal pay for equal work. That's why Chinese society is prosperous and people are leading aÂ life of vitality. As a foreigner living here, I saw that Chinese women enjoy full rights and independence in their thinking, enjoy a peaceful working environment and they carry out responsibilities in a very comfortable environment", she mentioned.

It is to be noted that the first High-level China-Pakistan Women Forum was held in Kunming, Yunnan, China to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China last May.