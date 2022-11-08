UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Companies Exhibit Handicraft, Jewelry, Sports Goods, Garments At CIIE

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Pakistani companies exhibit handicraft, jewelry, sports goods, garments at CIIE

BEIJING, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Most of the participating companies are satisfied with their participation and the response received for their products during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai on November 5-10.

Six Pakistani companies based in China related to handicrafts, jewelry, sports goods, and garments and textile sectors are participating in the Expo.

Consul General in Shanghai Hussain Haider visited the booth of Pakistani companies at the expo and interacted with each of them.

Pakistani companies exhibited jewelry, salt lamps, blankets, and marble and they got warm responses from customers and buyers.

Pakistan participated in the opening ceremony of the expo which is the largest and the most important import-themed expo in China and in the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech via video during the opening ceremony.

Secretary Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan represented Pakistan in the opening ceremony. Comprised of national and business exhibitions and various supporting activities and forums, the expo is viewed as a window for countries to showcase their local high-quality products, characteristics, and cultures.

Owing to the prevailing pandemic situation, the country exhibition is being held online again this year, where Pakistan has also set up National Pavilion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Import Business China Jewelry Shanghai November Commerce Textile From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassin ..

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

37 minutes ago
 PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

2 hours ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

11 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.