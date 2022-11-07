Pakistani companies satisfied with participation, outcome of China Import Expo

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Most of the participating companies are very satisfied with their participation and the outcome and the response received for their products during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai on November 5-10.

Six Pakistani companies based in China related to handicrafts, jewelry, sports goods and garments and textile sectors are participating in the Expo.

Consul General in Shanghai Hussan Haider visited the booth of Pakistani companies at the Expo and interacted with each of them.

Pakistani companies exhibited jewelry, salt lamps, blankets and marble and they got warm response from customers and buyers.

Pakistan participated in the opening ceremony of the expo which is the largest and the most important import themed expo in China and in the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech via video during the opening ceremony.

Secretary Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan represented Pakistan in the opening ceremony. Comprised of national and business exhibitions and various supporting activities and forums, the expo is viewed as a window for countries to showcase their local high-quality products, characteristics and cultures.

Owing to prevailing pandemic situation, the country exhibition is being held online again this year, where Pakistan has also set up National Pavilion.

