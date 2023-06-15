UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Company Displays Dental Surgical Instruments At Sino Dental Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Pakistani company displays dental surgical instruments at Sino Dental Exhibition

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A well-reputed Pakistani manufacturer showcased its high-quality dental surgical instruments at the Sino-Dental Exhibition, the world's second-largest exhibition, held in Beijing, China.

My company successfully achieved its targets with the signing of two new contracts with Chinese companies, Muhammad Sabir Jan, Founder and CEO, of Sawuat (Beijing) International Trade Co., Ltd told APP here on Thursday.

He said that it was very hard to book a place in this exhibition but his company was allocated three booths because of the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

This year's exhibition focused on dental and healthcare and all international brands from the US, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan and China were displayed for the customers.

Sabir Jan company has over 30 years of experience in import and export as well as business consultancy in different related fields.

The company with its head office in Beijing China, and a sub-office in Virginia, USA, had been participating in this exhibition since 2010.

He said that being a professional importer and exporter of Made-in-Pakistan Dental Surgical Instruments, his company was awarded Drug Administration (CFDA), a certificate of registration of imported medical devices in China and the USA.

He said that most of his customers come from China, South East Asia, middle East, Central Asian States and the USA.

For the next year's exhibition, he would start his planning right now to participate in the event in a better way.

To a question, he expressed his commitment to providing good satisfaction to his customers through quality products.

He said that in every interaction, he aimed to treat his customers and employees with respect, offering superior services in a friendly, professional, and productive manner.

Sabir Jan was planning to showcase his products at the forthcoming exhibitions including DenTech, Shanghai and Greater New York Expo 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Import Business China Company Germany Beijing Shanghai Virginia Superior New York Spain Italy Japan South Korea Netherlands Middle East Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

11 seconds ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

6 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

54 minutes ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

1 hour ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.