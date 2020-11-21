UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Construction Worker's Short Video Wins Award At In Wuhan, China

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pakistani construction worker's short video wins award at in Wuhan, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A video telling story of a Pakistani construction worker at Dasu Dam has won award at the second Belt and Road (BRI) Short Video Competition held in Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province.

Seven state-owned enterprises in Hubei received awards in the second BRI Short Video Competition.

For example, one video submitted by Gezhouba Co tells the story of Naseer from Pakistan, a construction worker from Dasu Dam, a large hydroelectric gravity dam, whose civil works were undertaken by Gezhouba.

Naseer's work at the Dasu Dam has changed the lives of his family and enables his kids to study at school.

According to statistics, the entries of this competition have received more than 300 million views, including nearly 50 million views overseas, providing colorful stories about the Belt and Road to a global audience.

The wonderful videos of this competition were not only posted and displayed on the exclusive voting platform Kwai with the hashtag of "#Footprints and Memories#", but also published on Douyin, Bilibili, and Tencent Video, as well as overseas social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

The competition, co-organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, the news Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), and Global Times Online, was held in Wuhan.

Themed Act in Solidarity,the second BRI short video competition continues to focus on the BRI while carrying forward the ideas of planning that were a part of the first competition. By collecting short video stories from builders and beneficiaries, from countries all along the Belt and Road, the competition helps build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Launched in mid-July and ended at the end of September, the competition received more than 500 entries from nearly 80 countries. After the Organizing Committee's preliminary review, public voting and expert evaluation, the 10 final award winners of this competition were announced.

The competition has drawn extensive attention since its launch in July, said Wu Hailong, president of China Public Diplomacy Association.

He said it was actively joined by Chinese enterprises and their employees in Belt and Road countries, who used their cameras to unfold the touching stories of beating COVID-19 together with local people and joining hands with them to share weal and woe.

The videos demonstrated the characters of the employees of the Chinese enterprises in the Belt and Road countries, he added.

Xie Rongbin, deputy editor-in-chief of Global Times said at the ceremony that Global Times and Global Times Online, as media outlets with both domestic and international influence, have always taken the BRI as a vital topic in their reports over the recent years.

He said the competition was a bold attempt of the Global Times Online to tell Chinese stories and build a bridge of international economic and cultural exchanges as a media outlet.

Huang Zhijin, deputy secretary of CPC China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co. compared the BRI Short Video Competition to a bridge connecting people and enhancing their friendship, saying China is willing to join hands with and offer mutual assistance to Belt and Road countries and regions to build a bridge of common development in the year of 2020 haunted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Social Media Facebook Twitter Road Dam Wuhan July September 2020 YouTube Family Media All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 November 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

11 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

11 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

10 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.