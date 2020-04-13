Pakistani consul general assures help to coronavirus-hit community in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :After letters and phone contacts, Pakistan's Consul General Ayesha Ali on Sunday reached out to the coronavirus-lockdown community members in New York by posting a video message to assure them of the consulate's continued support and assistance, as U.S.' worst affected region battles the deadly pandemic.

"I pray for all the families who are going through the most difficult time in their lives dealing with the loss of their family members and friends," she said, while urging them to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities to keep themselves safe and healthy.

"I also pray for the speedy recovery of all who are affected by this disease." Pakistani-Americans are among those afflicted by this infection. A number of them have reportedly died, but no official figures specifically for Pakistani-Americans are yet available.

In the New York State, there are 188,694 confirmed coronavirus cases in the New York state, with 9,385 deaths, according to the published figures.

"On my personal behalf and on behalf of the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York, I offer our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19," Ayesha Ali told her audience.

The consul general said she was planning to hold virtual town hall meetings in an effort to reach larger number of community members and discuss steps to enhance cooperation as they face Covid-19.

"I also take the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the indomitable spirit of our community members who have been in the lead in providing relief and lending a helping hand," she said, noting that several Pakistani-American organizations are engaged in this humanitarian effort.

She also said that the consulate provides essential services to the community online, and that an emergency hotline is available round-the-clock.

"I also want to thank all the individuals and organizations who have made generous donations to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19," the consul general said, as she appealed for more donations.