Pakistani cuisines contribute towards Beijing diverse food culture

BEIJING, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistani restaurants present one of the tastiest cuisines in the world based on a long historic tradition and cooking excellence and contribute towards Beijing diverse food culture.

Little Lahore, one of the best Pakistani restaurants in the Chinese capital, offers a wide range of fresh authentic and delicious Pakistani food. Some well-known are Chicken Biryani, Samosas, Golgappa, Seekh Kababs and Lassi.

Pakistani cuisines are not only popular among the Pakistani customers but also liked by the Chinese people.

Asif Jalil, the owner of Little Lahore informed that Pakistani food especially the traditional desi dishes are very popular in China and now the Chinese people are developing Pakistani food taste.

He informed that nationals of other countries also like Pakistani food and they regularly visit his outlet and enjoy different dishes.

Maqsad, a student based in Beijing and hailing from a Central Asian country told APP that Pakistani food is unique in its taste; that's why people from different regions are taking so much interest in Pakistani cuisine.

He and his friends visit Pakistani restaurants and enjoy Biryani, chicken masala, kababs, lassi and Naan along with various other Pakistani tasty foods.

Jin Yi, an event organizer said that Pakistani restaurants present delicious and different variety of Pakistani food to Chinese and other foreign guests.

She hoped that the culture of Pakistani food will become more popular across China in near future.

In addition to Little Lahore, Khan Baba and Zam Zam, located in different districts of the Chinese capital are also very popular among the Pakistani and Chinese citizens.

Little Lahore and Khan Baba restaurants are located in central Chaoyang District while Zam Zam is situated in Haidian District.

Shandong cuisine, Halal dishes, Chinese aristocrat cuisine and imperial dishes, etc are also very famous among the Beijing residents. This food is rich and it tastes salty, fresh, and tender with strong sauce aroma.

The notable dishes are Peking duck, Instant-boiled Mutton, Saut©ed Meat Shreds with Soy Bean Paste, Quick-fried Tripe, etc. It also has the famous snacks like Stir-fried Liver, Thousand-layered cake, Pea Cake, Mung Bean Milk, etc.