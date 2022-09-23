UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Cultural Products Displayed At Grand Canal Culture, Tourism Expo In China

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pakistani cultural products displayed at Grand Canal Culture, Tourism Expo in China

BEIJING, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Three Pakistani companies have established their booths and displayed unique Pakistani products including carpets, jewelry, garments, article of woods and ceramics at the 4th Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo opened in Suzhou city, Jiangsu province.

The Expo which is a major annual international exhibition in East China dedicated to promotion of cultural products, is being held from September 22 to September 25, 2022 at Suzhou International Expo Centre.

On the invitation of the organizers, the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Hussain Haider attended the inauguration of the 4th Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo.

Senior leaders from Jiangsu province Municipal People Government and Suzhou city Municipal People's Government were also in attendance.

The Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai visited the Pakistan pavilion and interacted with the Pakistani exhibitors. The Expo provides a useful opportunity to exhibit Pakistan's export potential in the COVID-19 situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Jewelry Suzhou Shanghai September From Government

Recent Stories

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

34 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

46 minutes ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

1 hour ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.