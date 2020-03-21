UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Doctor Arrested In US On Terrorism Charge: Media Reports

Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A Pakistani doctor has been arrested in the U.S. state of Minnesota on a terrorism charge, after he told paid FBI informants that he had pledged his allegiance to the ISIL/Da'esh extremist group, American media reports quoted prosecutors as saying.

Muhammad Masood, 28, a former research coordinator at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on March 19 by FBI agents and was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the reports said.

Prosecutors say Masood was in the United States on a work visa. They allege that starting in January, Masood made several statements to paid informants -- whom he believed were members of ISIL/Da'esh -- pledging his allegiance to the group.

He also allegedly voiced his desire to travel to Syria to fight for IS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the United States, according to the reports.

Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo said Masood formerly worked at the medical center but "was not employed by Mayo Clinic at the time of his arrest."

