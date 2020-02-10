Pakistani doctor, wife serving as volunteers in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A Pakistani Abdul Zahir Hamad and his wife Mauritian Hosany Sumayyah are serving as volunteers at highway exit checkpoint in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Abdul Zahir Hamad and Mauritian Hosany Sumayyah, a married couple, both work as doctors at Panhealth Medical Center in Wenzhou, according to local media.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, they have been serving as volunteers at a highway exit checkpoint in Wenzhou, checking identity information and measuring body temperature for drivers and passengers.

"We must do something," said the couple, who received higher education and fell in love with each other in China.

"China is our second hometown. We hope the epidemic ends soon and people can get back to their normal life," they said.