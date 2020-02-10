UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Doctor, Wife Serving As Volunteers In China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Pakistani doctor, wife serving as volunteers in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A Pakistani Abdul Zahir Hamad and his wife Mauritian Hosany Sumayyah are serving as volunteers at highway exit checkpoint in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Abdul Zahir Hamad and Mauritian Hosany Sumayyah, a married couple, both work as doctors at Panhealth Medical Center in Wenzhou, according to local media.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, they have been serving as volunteers at a highway exit checkpoint in Wenzhou, checking identity information and measuring body temperature for drivers and passengers.

"We must do something," said the couple, who received higher education and fell in love with each other in China.

"China is our second hometown. We hope the epidemic ends soon and people can get back to their normal life," they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education China Married Wife Wenzhou Media Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

37 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

2 hours ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

2 hours ago

US Border Chief Urges Central American Nations to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.