Pakistani doctors praised for strengthening US-Pak ties and their charitable work

PHILADELPHIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, has lauded the role played by Pakistani-American doctors in strengthening Islamabad-Washington ties as well for their contribution to charitable and capacity-building work in Pakistan and the U.S.

He was speaking at a largely-attended strategy meeting of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) in Philadelphia on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

In his remarks, the Pakistani envoy also gave an overview of the recent developments in the US-Pakistan relations, including the recent summit-level meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump, saying that the ties were on a positive trajectory.

He also highlighted the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February five and the positive developments viz-a-viz Pakistan's economy and security situation.

Speaking on the improved security environment in Pakistan, Ambassador Khan apprised the audience regarding the recent travel advisory for Pakistan issued by the U.S. State Department that acknowledges the improved security situation in Pakistan's major cities, particularly Islamabad.

This, he noted, follows the similar revisions made by a number of other important capitals including UK, Canada, Portugal, Norway, France, among others. The Pakistan government was committed to building a favourable environment to promote tourism sector and to attract foreign investments, he added.

The Ambassador also drew the attention of the audience to the serious humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK). Inside occupied Kashmir, people remained prisoner in their own homes, without access to internet or basic amenities for the last six months.

He praised the Pakistani community for raising their voices for the Kashmiris against the oppression and urged them to use their influence on the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity day in conveying their concerns to their legislators to take note of the gross human rights violations committed by the Indian security forces and urging India to lift the siege from IOJK.

The event was attended by a number of APPNA members from across the United States, senior officials from the city government and Congressmen from Philadelphia.