Pakistani Entrepreneur Introducing Basmati Rice In Haikou, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pakistani entrepreneur introducing Basmati rice in Haikou, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :At Haikou Fullsing internet Industrial Park in the capital city of China's Hainan Province, a young Pakistani entrepreneur has displayed some products imported from Pakistan for potential local and foreign buyers.

"We are importing Basmati rice, pinenuts and pure honey from Pakistan and sell them to the local as well as foreign buyers," Waheed Yaseen, Operational Director, Hainan Raman Technology told APP on Monday.

Haikou Fullsing Internet Industrial Park, one of the 13 key parks in Hainan Free Trade Port, is positioned to build the Hainan Digital Free Trade Port pilot zone, digital economy headquarters gathering zone and international offshore innovation demonstration zone, with a digital economy industry.

A number of local and foreign companies in wake of the advantages of incentives and facilities offered by the local government have set up their offices and display centers in the park.

Waheed Yaseen informed that along with other partners, he had established his company in the park to introduce Pakistani products among the local buyers.

He said that the demand for pinenuts and pure honey was very high among Chinese buyers while his company targets foreign customers in Hainan and other areas of China for the sale of Basmati rice.

According to a local government official, Haikou Fullsing Internet Industrial Park focuses on the development of digital trade, smart Internet of things, financial technology, international innovation and headquarters economy, and human resources of the 4+2 industrial ecological chain.

The park has been recognized as a national science and technology business incubator, a national offshore innovation and entrepreneurship base for overseas talents, and a national cultural export base.

It has also been listed as China Hainan Human Resources Service Industry and China (Haikou) Entrepreneurship Park for returned overseas students.

At present, the park gathers Alibaba, ByteDance, xiaomi Group, Schneider, Tesla and other Fortune 500 enterprises.

In 2021, the park's revenue was placed among the '100 billion Yuan Club', ranking second in the 2021 Hainan Free Trade Port's 11 key parks assessment.

