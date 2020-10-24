UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Envoy Greets UN Community On World Body's 75th Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Pakistani envoy greets UN community on world body's 75th anniversary

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted the UN community on the commemoration of world body's 75th anniversary, pledging continued Pakistan's efforts to strengthen the organization.

"We will continue to strengthen the United Nations to enable it to serve the cause of global peace and prosperity," he said in his message for UN Day being celebrated on Saturday, while noting that its Charter's principles are the foundation of world order.

"Guided by the vision of our Founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan has always attached the highest importance to its membership of the United Nations," Ambassador Akram said.

"Since its admission to the United Nations, immediately after its independence, Pakistan has participated actively to promote respect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter; contributed to decolonization through the exercise of the right of self-determination for peoples around the world; helped in the resolution of conflicts and disputes; contributed to UN peacekeeping as one of the largest troop contributing countries, and actively advanced international economic and social cooperation through the UN family of organizations.

"Pakistan has served 5 times on the Security Council. It has been elected five times on the Human Rights Council since its establishment in 2005 and It has presided over the Economic and Social Council six times. Pakistan was proud to be elected this year as President of the Economic and Social Council on the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations."

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Family

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

1 hour ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

1 hour ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

3 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.