Pakistani envoy interacts with scholars in Boston on Kashmir, US-Pak ties

BOSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, has discussed the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir as well as the status of U.S-Pakistan ties with students, scholars, faculty members of two prestigious institutions — Pardee school of Global Studies at Boston University (BU) and Fletchers School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

The envoy's visit to Boston is part of a number of activities planned for the week in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On Pakistan-US relations, Ambassador Khan said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan have met three times in the course of a few months. Pakistan, he said, was looking forward to having a long term, sustainable and broad-based relationship with the U.

The Ambassador drew attention of the audiences towards the grave humanitarian crisis triggered by the actions of BJP-led government in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, citing the inhuman lockdown it imposed on August 5.

He called for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. The UN Security Council has taken up the Kashmir dispute thrice over the last few months, negating India's claim that the dispute was a bilateral matter, he pointed out.

Besides engagements with academia, the Ambassador also met with Pakistani-American community notables from Boston, New Hampshire and Connecticut Area at a dinner hosted by Prof. Adil Najam.