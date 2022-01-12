(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has congratulated Amina Mohammad, who hails from Nigeria, on her reappointment as the U.N.'s deputy secretary general.

"Her robust and active leadership will help UN make significant advance in achieving global goals," he said in a tweet.