Pakistani envoy Munir Akram meets UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) ::Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, had a "productive" meeting on Friday with the President-elect of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, ahead of next month's 75th session of the 193-member Assembly, according to Pakistani officials.

Bozkir, a veteran Turkish diplomat, will assume the office as UNGA President on September 15.

"We had a very fruitful exchange of views on the (Assembly's) agenda, problems & priorities of the 75th Session of the UNGA," Bozkir wrote on the Twitter about his meeting with the Pakistani envoy. He did not elaborate.

Ambassador Akram is also the President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the UN.

The high-level general debate of the General Assembly, traditionally a high-profile annual UN event, will open on September 22.

But this year, it is expected to be a slimmed-down affair, with world leaders staying away from New York because of the coronavirus pandemic. They will be contributing set-piece speeches via video link, according to a UN spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Bozkir paid an official visit to Pakistan during which he held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior government officials.