UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Envoy Munir Akram Meets UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Pakistani envoy Munir Akram meets UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) ::Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, had a "productive" meeting on Friday with the President-elect of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, ahead of next month's 75th session of the 193-member Assembly, according to Pakistani officials.

Bozkir, a veteran Turkish diplomat, will assume the office as UNGA President on September 15.

"We had a very fruitful exchange of views on the (Assembly's) agenda, problems & priorities of the 75th Session of the UNGA," Bozkir wrote on the Twitter about his meeting with the Pakistani envoy. He did not elaborate.

Ambassador Akram is also the President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the UN.

The high-level general debate of the General Assembly, traditionally a high-profile annual UN event, will open on September 22.

But this year, it is expected to be a slimmed-down affair, with world leaders staying away from New York because of the coronavirus pandemic. They will be contributing set-piece speeches via video link, according to a UN spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Bozkir paid an official visit to Pakistan during which he held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior government officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Exchange Twitter Visit New York September Event From Government Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

7 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

8 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

9 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

9 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

9 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.