UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Envoy Thanks US For Contributing $30 Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Flood-hit Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Pakistani envoy thanks US for contributing $30 mln in humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for announcing $30 million as humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan where turbulent waters have killed more than a 1,000 people and displaced 33 million.

"We are grateful to you and the United States for your support at this critical time for Pakistan", the Pakistani envoy said in his tweet, while responding to Secretary Blinken.

In his tweet, Blinken said that the United States, through USAID (United States Agency for International Development), was providing $30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter.

At the State Department, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, told the daily news briefing on Tuesday, "We stand with Pakistan during this difficult time, and the U.S. is proud to be the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan," he added.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers and other political leadership expressed solidarity and sympathies with Pakistan over the widespread devastation setoff by the unprecedented floods, and Ambassador Masood Khan thanked them individually.

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that his thoughts were with the people of Pakistan- especially those who lost loved ones-to recent floods. International support for shelter, clean water, healthcare and emergency services was critical, he said "We cannot afford to ignore the climate crisis or its deadly impact on our world".

Senator Lois Kolkhorst stated that her family and she joins with Texans in praying for the people devastated and impacted by the horrific floods in Pakistan.

Congresswoman Ilhan Umer, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan, said that the devastating flooding in Pakistan was yet another example that the effects of climate change were happening right now. "My prayers are with the millions of people suffering - and for a future where we can prevent it.", she said in her twitter message.

Congressman Troy Nehls said, "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this horrific flooding."

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Flood Water Twitter United States Sardar Masood Khan Family Million

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

31 minutes ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

31 minutes ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

31 minutes ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

45 minutes ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

45 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.