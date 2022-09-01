Pakistani envoy thanks US for contributing $30 mln in humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for announcing $30 million as humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan where turbulent waters have killed more than a 1,000 people and displaced 33 million.

"We are grateful to you and the United States for your support at this critical time for Pakistan", the Pakistani envoy said in his tweet, while responding to Secretary Blinken.

In his tweet, Blinken said that the United States, through USAID (United States Agency for International Development), was providing $30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter.

At the State Department, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, told the daily news briefing on Tuesday, "We stand with Pakistan during this difficult time, and the U.S. is proud to be the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan," he added.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers and other political leadership expressed solidarity and sympathies with Pakistan over the widespread devastation setoff by the unprecedented floods, and Ambassador Masood Khan thanked them individually.

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that his thoughts were with the people of Pakistan- especially those who lost loved ones-to recent floods. International support for shelter, clean water, healthcare and emergency services was critical, he said "We cannot afford to ignore the climate crisis or its deadly impact on our world".

Senator Lois Kolkhorst stated that her family and she joins with Texans in praying for the people devastated and impacted by the horrific floods in Pakistan.

Congresswoman Ilhan Umer, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan, said that the devastating flooding in Pakistan was yet another example that the effects of climate change were happening right now. "My prayers are with the millions of people suffering - and for a future where we can prevent it.", she said in her twitter message.

Congressman Troy Nehls said, "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this horrific flooding."