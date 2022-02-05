UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Envoy Urges World Community, Especially US, To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Pakistani envoy urges world community, especially US, to help resolve Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at a webinar, organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, reaffirmed their unflinching support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination, and called for ending the unparalleled atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

Participating in the webinar "A Day to stand up in solidarity with Kashmir", were Afzal Khan, MP and Labour Shadow Justice Minister in UK, Ambassador (R) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, and a former Foreign Secretary, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, a US-based Kashmiri human rights activist, Danielle Khan, and a political analyst, Colonel (r) Wes Martin.

The speakers said the Indian-occupied Kashmir faced a human rights catastrophe, and demanded that India should immediately repeal draconian laws, end the military siege, stop demographic changes in the occupied region, lift communication blockade and release all political prisoners.

Saluting the courage and steadfastness of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir in the face of the worst human rights violations, they refuted New Delhi's narrative of Kashmir being India's internal matter and pledged to continue to raise their voice for the basic human rights of Kashmiri people.

The speakers also highlighted the state-sanctioned discrimination against Muslims and other minorities in India as well as in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized that urgent international intervention was warranted to hold the BJP government to account.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan thanked the speakers for highlighting various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and expressing solidarity with the people.

Ambassador Khan said that the Indian-occupied Kashmir was today witnessing the heaviest concentration of security forces anywhere in the world, which were committing unprecedented atrocities against the people with impunity.

He also expressed deep concern over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-term project of altering the disputed state's demography, and called on the international community, especially the United States, to play their due role and urge India to cease its human rights violations there and take meaningful steps to resolve the 75-year-old dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World United Nations Washington Jammu New Delhi United Kingdom United States Afzal Khan Muslim All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts seminar on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th February 2022

2 hours ago
 LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

16 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>