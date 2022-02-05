Pakistani envoy urges world community, especially US, to help resolve Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at a webinar, organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, reaffirmed their unflinching support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination, and called for ending the unparalleled atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

Participating in the webinar "A Day to stand up in solidarity with Kashmir", were Afzal Khan, MP and Labour Shadow Justice Minister in UK, Ambassador (R) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, and a former Foreign Secretary, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, a US-based Kashmiri human rights activist, Danielle Khan, and a political analyst, Colonel (r) Wes Martin.

The speakers said the Indian-occupied Kashmir faced a human rights catastrophe, and demanded that India should immediately repeal draconian laws, end the military siege, stop demographic changes in the occupied region, lift communication blockade and release all political prisoners.

Saluting the courage and steadfastness of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir in the face of the worst human rights violations, they refuted New Delhi's narrative of Kashmir being India's internal matter and pledged to continue to raise their voice for the basic human rights of Kashmiri people.

The speakers also highlighted the state-sanctioned discrimination against Muslims and other minorities in India as well as in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized that urgent international intervention was warranted to hold the BJP government to account.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan thanked the speakers for highlighting various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and expressing solidarity with the people.

Ambassador Khan said that the Indian-occupied Kashmir was today witnessing the heaviest concentration of security forces anywhere in the world, which were committing unprecedented atrocities against the people with impunity.

He also expressed deep concern over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-term project of altering the disputed state's demography, and called on the international community, especially the United States, to play their due role and urge India to cease its human rights violations there and take meaningful steps to resolve the 75-year-old dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.