Pakistani Envoy Visits Turkiye Embassy To Express Sorrow Over Quake Disaster

Published February 10, 2023

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, Wednesday visited the the embassy of Turkiye to express solidarity with the Turkish people as they deal with the impacts of the country's worst-ever earthquake disaster.

Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan, who received his Pakistani counterpart, apprised him of the latest situation in the calamity-hit areas, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy. He also expressed appreciation for the sentiments and generosity being demonstrated by the people of Pakistan and Pakistani diaspora in the United States.

On his part, Ambassador Masood Khan expressed deep sympathies and condolence over the huge losses due to tragedy of epic proportions.

Recalling Turkiye's response during the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, especially relief and rescue activities and the contributions made in rebuilding of Muzzafarabad, Balakot and Bagh, Ambassador Khan said that the memories of generosity of the Turkish brethren were still fresh in the minds of Pakistani people.

" "We will provide every possible assistance to our Turkish brethren at this hour of distress," the Ambassador said.

The Pakistani envoy was also escorted around the Turkiye embassy where relief supplies donated by philanthropist, civil society, Turkish diaspora, Muslim and other communities were being collected, organized and dispatched to the affected areas.

"This is not a tragedy for the beloved people of Turkey but for the entire nation of Pakistan and, in fact, humanity," Ambassador Masood Khan wrote in the Condolence Book opened for visitors to express their sentiments.

"We were shocked to hear the news of this apocalyptic catastrophe and have witnessed the unfolding tragedy with tears. No words of condolence can express our deep grief," he continued

