Pakistani Exhibitor Expresses Great Expectations For China Cultural Industrial Fair

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) ::Pakistani and other foreign exhibitors participating in the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair have expressed great expectations for this year's expo. The event held in Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong province.

Abduk Basit Khan, a Pakistani exhibitor participating in the expo for the second time, also expressed high expectations for the fair.

He showcased Pakistani jade products, specifically designed for the Chinese market, and expressed hope for a better year compared to the previous one. He mentioned that the Chinese market is significant for jade products, and his business has been operating in China for 10 years.

"I would definitely support any cultural exchange or activity that we could have in China or in Iran to promote culture, not only our culture to China but also China to Iran," said Mahdi Olyaei, an Iranian exhibitor, in an interview with media outlets. This is his second time attending the cultural exhibition in Shenzhen, and he noted the already strong cooperation between Iran and China.

The five-day national-level fair, predominantly featuring offline events, has attracted over 3,500 government bodies, cultural organizations, and enterprises. It is expected to provide new momentum for the development of China's cultural industry, China Daily reported.

A digital China exhibition area has been set up for the first time to highlight and promote national-level market players, major platforms, and the latest technological innovations in the cultural industries.

Forums, conferences, contract signings, and creative contests will also be organized to share information and boost the innovative development of the cultural industries.

Since its founding in 2004, the cultural fair has seen a continuous expansion in its exhibition scale, visitor number and degree of internationalization. It has become an important platform to promote the development and opening up of the Chinese cultural industries.

The forum came along with another grand cultural event, the first Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength which also opened in Shenzhen on Wednesday, with the theme "Towards Greater Cultural Confidence and Mutual Learning Among Civilizations." Chinese experts noted that China is building itself as a leading country in culture and enhancing the prosperity of Chinese culture with the spirit of openness and inclusiveness, while the Chinese civilization has also inspired other civilizations across the world through exchanges.

