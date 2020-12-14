UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Exhibitors Can Avail Logistic Discount At China-South Asia Expo

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Pakistani exhibitors can avail logistic discount at China-South Asia Expo

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistani exhibitors can get logistics discount while getting an online store by participating in a free exhibition at China-South Asia Expo, being held in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China, said Hao Yishan, deputy director general of the Department of Commerce of Yunnan Province.

"There are only two South Asia pavilions and two Southeast Asia pavilions in the offline China-South Asia Expo. Only less than 1,000 foreign exhibitors can participate, while online expo has no such limitation," said Hao Yishan who is chiefly responsible for the organization of the Expo, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Monday.

Every year, Pakistani traders are always active participants, and TDAP and FPCCI give great support to us. Hao Yishan informed that there were 168 Pakistani booths in the year 2018 and 224 booths in 2019.

"According to the latest statistics, there are 218 Pakistani exhibitors this year, including 192 companies and 26 professional buyers.

JD Logistics also provides Pakistani exhibitors with freight subsidies for the logistics within China," he said.

According to Hao Yishan, this year's exhibition maintained its popularity and influence, and the number of exhibitors in each country has exceeded its numbers in previous years.

"In the following years, we plan to hold China-South Asia Expo in both online and offline format. When the exhibitors register for the offline expo, we will also provide online expo services for them, like buy one get one free." "Holding a 7-day expo with 365-day online service is our aim." Hao Yishan told that his team is discussing how to provide and maintain online services after the exhibition.

"Participating in our exhibition is almost equivalent to having an online store. There are currently 10,000 companies on our online platform. We hope that as our services develop, the number can exceed 20,000 or 30,000."

