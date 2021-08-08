UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Exporters Need To Establish Good Brands To Further Enhance Exports To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Pakistani exporters need to establish good brands to further enhance exports to China

BEIJING, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Expressing satisfaction over tremendous increase in exports to China in first half of 2021 as compared to six months of last year, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Badar uz Zaman on Sunday said that the Pakistani exporters needed to establish good brands to attract Chinese customers and further increase exports to China.

"Since China has offered many concessions to the Pakistani exports, and many exhibitors and exporters are also working to market their products into the Chinese market after signing of free trade agreement between Pakistan and China, there is a tremendous export of 85percent in the first half of the year 2021 as compared to the first half of the year 2020,"he told APP in an interview.

He said that the per capita income was increasing in China, and now consumer products were gaining a lot of attraction from all over the world.

"As Pakistan is also good in the consumer products, especially in the textile, leather, sports goods, surgical and food related industries and agro. So, in these areas there will be a strong Chinese demand," he added.

Badar uz Zaman opined that the Pakistani exporters needed to establish good brands because Chinese prefer to buy the brands and added, "If we are able to market our good brands in China by setting up export offices and by engaging the big importers, then we will definitely see the growth in exports." According to the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), Pakistan's export to China crossed $1.

735 billion in January-to-June in the first half of 2021 registering an increase of 70.3% during the first half of the current fiscal year (2020-2021).

The bilateral trade between Pakistan and China witnessed a significant increase despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistan's exports stood at $1.735 billion in the first half of FY2021, up 70.3 percent from $1.019 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Last month, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood announced via Twitter that Pakistan's export to China registered an increase of 34% in FY2020-21.

"I'm pleased to share that our exports have done quite well in our major markets. During financial year 2021, our exports to China increased by 34% to $2.33 billion as compared with $1.74 billion in the previous financial year, increasing $586 million," tweeted Dawood.

This half fiscal year China's export to Pakistan also increased 48 percent amounting to $10.87 billion as compared with the previous year which was $7.35 billion.

The total volume of trade between China and Pakistan had increased by 50.8 percent amounting to $12.6 billion as compared with 2020 which was $8.37 billion due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the growth of trade in major products between the two countries, textiles, seafood and agricultural products have increased year on year, which has promoted Pakistan's economic recovery and increased its exports to China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports Exports China Twitter Beijing Buy Same Sunday 2020 Market Commerce Textile All From Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

9 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

11 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.