UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Exports To US Surge To $9 Bln: Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Pakistani exports to US surge to $9 bln: Ambassador

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan has said that Pakistan's exports to the United States have marked year-on-year rise, with a total volume of $9 billion at an annual growth rate of 35 percent.

Pointing out that the volume of the exports last year was $7 billion, the Pakistani envoy said, the net increase in the last one year was $2 billion.

In 2021-22, the embassy press release said, the imports from the United States have been $3 billion compared to last year's $2.4 billion, boosting the total Pakistan-US trade volume to $12 billion, compared to last year's nearly $9.5 billion.

"We have a big trade surplus with the US", Ambassador Masood Khan remarked.

The impressive growth of Pakistani exports to the United States, he said, was a trendsetter for the country's other export destinations around the world, with the U.S. maintaining its primacy as Pakistan's largest export destination.

"If the exports continue to grow at the rate of 35% per year, in the next three years overall Pakistan-US trade volume would cross $20 billion, which would still be a modest goal given the immense potential that is there between the two markets", he said.

The impressive performance of Pakistani exports in the US market, the ambassador said, should boost confidence in domestic markets and amongst foreign investors.

Besides, he said, the remarkable growth of overall Pakistani exports should contribute to the stability of Pakistan's economy and assuage fears being stoked.

"What we need the most is market confidence", Ambassador Masood Khan said.

Out of the total volume of $9 billion in Pakistani exports, goods constitute $6.8 billions while the component of services, including export of IT is $2.2 billion, according to the press release. Pakistan exported to the US the IT products worth nearly $1.4 billion. The IT exports of June 2022 have yet to be included.

In the past one year, the Pakistan-based tech startups have earned around $800 millions out of which 60% has been funded by US-based Venture Capital firms primarily in San Francisco, the release said. Top American Venture Capital firms like Kleiner Perkins, Tiger Global and Sequia have started supporting Pakistan's successful startups at the pre-seed, seed and incubation stages.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that in the past few months, Pakistan and the United States have been engaged to promote trade and investment between the two countries as well as to enhance cooperation in the health, agriculture and tech sectors.

"The emphasis is on connectivity and productivity as well as tangible results", he said, adding that early dividends would be forthcoming soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Agriculture San Francisco United States Sardar Masood Khan June Market From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

11 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

11 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

12 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.