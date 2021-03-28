UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Foreign Minister To Visit Tajikistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to visit Tajikistan and lead the Pakistani delegation at the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial conference to be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said on Sunday.

At the ministerial conference on Tuesday, Qureshi will deliver a statement highlighting Pakistan's positive contributions to the Afghan peace process and its support for Afghanistan's development and connectivity within the regional framework, a foreign ministry statement said.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Pakistani foreign minister will hold consultations with key regional and international partners.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, initiated in 2011 by Afghanistan and Turkey, is a platform to promote peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan through regional cooperation, confidence-building measures and dialogue, according to the statement.

During his visit to Tajikistan from Monday to Wednesday, the Pakistani foreign minister will have bilateral engagement with the Tajik leadership, the statement added.

