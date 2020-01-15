UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Group Highlights India's Rights Abuses In Kashmir At Meeting With US Senate Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The head of American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC),Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, met with top leaders of the US Senate and drew their attention to the continuing human rights violations being committed by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a military lockdown since August 5 last year when India annexed the disputed state and placed it under curfew, arresting thousands of Kashmiri activists and cutting off all communications links.

Attending the meeting in Washington, D.C., which took place despite the Senators' engagement with key international and domestic issues, were Sen.

Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, Sen. Bob Menendez, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

A press release of the committee, which is devoted to elevating the status of Pakistani-Americans and promoting better relations between the U.S. and Pakistan, said discussion also took place on the resolution introduced in the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal that calls on India to lift restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir, and to adhere to the international humanitarian law as well as to preserve religious freedom for all residents.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad encouraged the lawmakers to work on a similar resolution in the Senate.

