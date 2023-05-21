UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims Reach Madinah Residences, Warmly Welcomed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Madinah Munawwarah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The first group of 316 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims has reached their designated residences in Madinah, where they were greeted and welcomed by both the Pakistani Hajj Mission and Saudi authorities.

Deputy Director Hajj Zaigham Nawaz told APP that the pilgrims, during their stay in Madinah, will spend eight days and have the chance to visit sacred religious places, while assuring that all facilities will be provided for their convenience.

The Director of Hajj Madinah, conveyed that there will be a consistent influx of flights arriving for the next 17 days.

Additionally, the utmost care has been taken to arrange the finest quality of food for the pilgrims.

Director of Hajj Madinah, Ziaur Rehman, stated that in Riyadh al Jannah, Nawafil will be offered in organized groups.

Furthermore, elaborate arrangements have been made to provide the pilgrims with top-quality meals.

Ziaur Rehman emphasized the importance for Pakistani pilgrims to uphold and respect the regulations set by the Saudi authorities.

