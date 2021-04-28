UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Handicrafts Attract Visitors At 2021 SCO Expo In Qingdao, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Pakistani handicrafts attract visitors at 2021 SCO Expo in Qingdao, China

QINGDAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistani handicrafts displayed at 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo being held in Qingdao, China are drawing large visitors.

"This is my second visit to Qingdao. Last year in Qingdao we got orders and positive responses. This year we come here again because SCO Expo is really a great platform to showcase our products in the international arena," said Faisal Rasheed, CEO of Mega International, whose onyx products are selling well in China especially in Guangdong and Guangxi.

The word "handmade" was heard many times during interview with Pakistani exhibitors of onyx, furniture, fur coats, brassware, etc. "We are selling here not only wood but also handicrafts. Pakistan has professional experienced labors with finest skills in making good-quality articles. That's why Chinese people like our products better compared with those of other countries," Muhammad Kamil, Managing Director of Pak Link Enterprises told CEN.

Surprisingly, at an exhibition booth from Xinjiang, Pakistani products were also found. Exquisite Pakistani handmade brassware is prominently displayed on the shelf.

"We're importing many brass handicrafts from Pakistan because of the brilliant craftsmanship and the high-quality brass material. Also, we have some furniture imported from Pakistan like cabinet with beautiful patterns on it. Some of their handicraft skills are unique in the world," Aynur Adiljan, department manager of Xinjiang Zunli Trading Co., Ltd., said.

"There' re similarities in folkways between Xinjiang and Pakistan. Moreover, we are quite close in terms of geographical position. Pakistani products including handicrafts, spices and seasonings are popular with Xinjiang people," Aynur Adiljan added.

"Because of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), our trade with Pakistan is becoming increasingly flouring. Besides importing Pakistani products, we are also exporting our cosmetics like mascaras and eyelash nourishing essence to Pakistan.

The freight cost and tariff have been both reduced with the progress of CPEC and China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA)," Yar Muhammad Kadir, Chief Planning Officer of Zunli said.

In the future, they plan to cooperate with Pakistan in raw material supply and cosmetic manufacturing to further deepen the trade ties.

