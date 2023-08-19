Pakistani handicrafts in hot demand at Kunming expo

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The 7th China-South Asia Exposition and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Fair kicked off in Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan Province.

The five-day expo invites substantial impetus for fast-growing trade and business relations between China and South Asian countries.

"China-South Asia Exposition is the biggest expo in Yunnan province. We've been participating in this expo for a couple of years, exhibiting carpets and scarves. This year, as Covid-19 has finished, more exhibitors and visitors are coming here," said Muzaffar, a Pakistani exhibitor.

This year, around 300 Pakistanis participate in the expo, among which there are more than 60 exhibitors and 40 delegates and others. Pakistani jade, leather jacket, football, and brass ornament are attracting a lot of Chinese buyers, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

"Pakistani traditional handicrafts, including brass and wooden furniture, are very popular among Chinese customers, which always sales fast on the expo," said another Pakistani exhibitor from Sialkot who has been doing business in China for decades. This is the first time he participates in the China-South Asia Expo. He brought leather jackets and footballs to the event.

"The exhibitors can get long-term business opportunities through participating in the exhibition, which is more important than sales volume. I have met many new business partners here." A Cambodian exhibitor told us that she added a lot of WeChat contacts at the expo. "WeChat makes sales easy. I can contact Chinese customers and post the introduction of my products with the moment function. We usually send goods through international logistics."