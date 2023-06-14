UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Heat-treated Beef Granted Access To Chinese Market

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pakistani heat-treated beef granted access to Chinese market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :In a landmark decision to build China-Pakistan economic partnership, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has granted access to Pakistani heat-treated beef to enter the Chinese market, as per the latest official statement.

According to the official announcement, the imported Pakistani heat-treated beef must originate from cattle younger than 30 months, and the meat must be boneless, having undergone a stringent heat treatment process. The centre of the meat should reach a temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius for a minimum of 30 minutes.

The statement noted production enterprises of heat-treated beef have to be located in Pakistan and operate under Pakistani official supervision, adhering to the veterinary health and public health regulations of both China and Pakistan.

Before exporting heat-treated beef to China, the producer must be registered with China, and only the heat-treated beef produced after the registration date is allowed for export, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The announcement also details extensive requirements about animal disease management, processing conditions, storage, certification, packaging, transportation, and labelling.

The access of Pakistani beef to the Chinese market represents a milestone in the China-Pakistan economic cooperation. With the continuous development and deepening of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), more Pakistani agricultural products are expected to enter the Chinese market.

This new development follows the earlier agreement for the export of Pakistani cherries to the Chinese market, further illustrating the mutually beneficial economic relationship between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

13 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

23 minutes ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

9 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

9 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy fo ..

US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.