Pakistani, Kashmiri, diaspora held a protest outside Indian HC to condemn Indian atrocities against Muslims

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :British Pakistani, Kashmiri community on Sunday afternoon held a protest outside Indian High Commission London strongly condemning Indian government atrocities against Muslims of India and in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest was organized by Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme Council (UK) outside Indian High Commission which was attended by people belonging to different walks of life.

The event was addressed among others by Chairman Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme Council (UK) Raja Sikandar Zaman, the party leaders Zafaraullah Shah, Sajid Hussain, Muhammad Khan and Tariq Mehmood.

The speakers in their speeches strongly condemned India for its atrocities and gross violation of human rights against defenceless Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the lockdown of the occupied valley to commit crimes through of brutal occupation forces against the humanity in the held valley.

They also strongly condemned fasist RSS backed BJP Government's new discriminatory citizen Bill of CAA, NRC and NRP against Muslims and other minorities living in India.

They said that recently RSS backed fasist Modi led Indian government has specially targeted Muslims and destroyed Mosques and properties of Muslims in India besides killing the innocent Muslims.

They demanded that International community and peace loving people including the UK government should take notice of the situation.

They on the occasion expressed solidarity with the defenseless people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, facing illegal occupation of their motherland by India and gross violation of human rights for the last 72 years.

The speakers on the occasion in their respective speeches made against Prime Minister Narendara Modi-led Indian fasist government urged the United Nations and the international community including the United Kingdom (UK) to put pressure on India to stop massive human rights violations on innocent people of IOJK, end siege and lockdown of the occupied valley and create a conducive environment for holding of UN-sponsored plebiscite in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to allow its people to decide their future destiny.

The participants also expressed their solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who despite Indian forces oppressions and massive violations of human rights were struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian yoke.

The participants who were carrying placards inscribing slogans "We want freedom", "Freedom is our right, India free Kashmir", "Modi butcher murdabad", "Modi the biggest terrorist" "Indian occupation troops get out of Kashmir", " We want right of self-determination and freedom from Indian yoke", "International community help us" "Stop Modi from genocide of Kashmiris", "India the biggest terrorist state in the world"," stop killings and the genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir" "Kashmiris want justice from the International community and the UK", " etc.

The participants also raised slogans for freedom of Kashmir and Khalistan from Indian subjugation.

They on the occasion vowed to continue their freedom struggle till the realization of the birthright to self determination and complete freedom from India.

They were also chanting anti-India and anti-Modi and pro-freedom slogans strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities being perpetrated against innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir to crush their the indigenous struggle to the right of self-determination granted to them by the United Nation Security Council some seventy years ago.

The participants rejected the Indian government's August 5 decision of the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35 in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an attempt to alter the the the demographic structure of the occupied region.

Later the protesters disperse peacefully.