UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Mango Tasting Salon Held In Guangzhou To Boost Bilateral Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Pakistani mango tasting salon held in Guangzhou to boost bilateral trade

BEIJING, Jun.16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A special salon themed "Pakistani Mango Tasting, Idea Exchange on Business Development" was held in Guangzhou, China to promote communication and trade between Pakistan and Guangzhou, a busy trade hub that knotted friendship city ties with Lahore, Pakistan.

Enjoying the taste and aroma of Pakistan's Sindhri Mango, one of the world's top available varieties, guests including government officers and entrepreneurs from both countries tapped the market potential between China and Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

On the occasion, Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counsellor of Consulate-General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China, presented Pakistan's industries and the geographical advantages of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan and China enjoy a long history of economic and trade relations. Besides mangoes, Commercial Section of the Pakistani Consulate-General in Guangzhou is making all-out efforts to showcase Pakistani products, potential for cooperation and is keen to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries, he added.

Lilian Hu, Associate Professor of Institute of International Studies, Guangzhou academy of Social Sciences (GZASS), introduced the dividends and significance of the economic and trade cooperation between both countries.

She also provided theoretical experience for quality projects in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology.

"When exploring the Pakistani market, Chinese enterprises should strengthen cooperation with local ones to complement each other and achieve win-win development," she said.

Tony Lee, CEO of MERAPC Solutions Pvt., Pakistan, shared his experience in doing business in Pakistan.

According to him, Pakistan is equipped with supportive investment conditions for Chinese investors. And he wished the salon could enhance Chinese enterprises' understanding of the economic environment and business opportunities in Pakistan.

The event is hosted by Guangzhou International Cooperation Center (GICC) and co-organized by Guangzhou Iron Pak Commerce Co., LTD., China, and MERAPC Solutions Pvt., Pakistan.

Supervised by Foreign Affairs Office of Guangzhou Municipal Government, GICC is a non-profit comprehensive international exchange platform established to further strengthen and deepen exchanges and practical cooperation between Guangzhou and global cities in fields of economy, trade, technology, education, and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Technology Exchange Business Education China Agriculture CPEC Guangzhou Mango Hub Market Commerce Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

11 hours ago
 Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri s ..

Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.